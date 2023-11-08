Veterans Day Sales: Here Are the Best Deals

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 the United States celebrates Veterans Day. It’s an opportunity to honor the men and women…

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 the United States celebrates Veterans Day. It’s an opportunity to honor the men and women who serve or served in the military with parades, parties and appreciative events.

Many businesses offer special Veterans Day promotions, too. Some are giving discounts and freebies to those with military backgrounds and some donate a portion of their profits to causes that support veterans. And others are providing deals for consumers.

Here are nine companies that are featuring Veterans Day promotions to check out now:

1. Sit ‘n Sleep

If you’re looking for a new mattress, Veterans Day is the perfect time to shop because it’s when mattress companies are making room for new inventory.

Sit ‘n Sleep has hundreds of retail stores across the country and you can also order online. The company offers an impressive Veterans Sale of 50% off select mattresses, with some queen-sized models starting at $299.

[READ: Best Discount Shopping Apps]

2. Dee’s Nuts

High-quality peanuts can be expensive, but just in time for Veterans Day (as well as the upcoming holidays) you can purchase products from Dee’s Nuts, a veteran-owned business based in Jacksonville, Florida.

These snacks, which come in flavors like Sriracha Ranch, Dill Pickle, and Southern Barbecue are normally $9.99 per 10-ounce can on the company’s website. In honor of Veterans Day, however, if you purchase them though Walmart’s e-commerce site, they’re just $6.98.

Donavan Warren, co-owner of Dee’s Nuts, says buying them is not just a means to save money; it also shows a veteran your appreciation for their service.

[Read: Party Food and Snack Ideas on a Budget.]

3. Purdori Skincare

You can enhance your natural beauty with a new skincare line and get a deal for Veterans Day with Purdori Skincare.

“We are so thrilled to honor veterans by offering a discount on our new line of Purdori Skincare products,” says company spokesperson Sylvia Leung. “Purdori is all about luxury, and due to their sacrifice, today’s service members, veterans and their families all deserve to treat themselves.”

For Veterans Day they are providing a 25% off promo code — GYF25 — when you shop via the company’s website.

[What Stores are Open (and Closed) on Black Friday?]

4. Born Primitive

Veteran-owned athleisure brand Born Primitive is offering a Veterans Day weekend promotion during which it will donate 100% of profits (up to $100,000) from those sales. And it’s giving 15% off to all military members.

“I started Born Primitive while I was actively serving, and it’s been crucial from day one to support those who serve,” says co-owner and former Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon.

5. Russell Speeder’s Car Wash and Waters Car Wash

Summit Wash Holdings has two companies — Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, which has locations in Kansas City, Connecticut, Nebraska and New York — and Waters Car Wash, which serves many areas in Florida.

Both are providing free car washes to all active, retired, reserve and veteran military members this Veterans Day weekend. Additionally, every veteran or active military personnel who comes into the car wash to claim their complimentary service will receive a voucher for a free wash for future use.

“This Veterans Day, we wanted to offer more than just a ‘thank you,'” says Dustin Isaacson, marketing director at Summit Wash Holdings. “By providing both an immediate service and an ongoing value, we hope to give back even a fraction of what our heroes have given to this nation.”

6. Rite Aid

From Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12, all veterans and active military personnel who show their military IDs at any Rite Aid (and its other drug store company, Bartell Drugs, which has locations in the Pacific Northwest) will receive 15% off their entire purchases of eligible, regular-priced products.

The discount works for only a single transaction, so decide what you want in advance and stock up.

7. Pilot Company

In recognition of Veterans Day, Pilot Company is honoring military service members and their families with a complimentary meal at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers. The offer is good from Oct. 23 to Nov. 12.

Pilot Company is also inviting guests to round up their tabs to the nearest dollar to raise funds to support the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans transition to successful civilian careers when they’ve completed their military service.

[The Cost of Dining and Drinking Out Is Rising: How to Manage the Tab]

8. Kohls

In addition to discounts on merchandise for all shoppers, Kohl’s is giving members of the military, veterans and their families 30% off most in-store purchases from Nov.10 to Nov. 12.

To increase the savings potential, consider buying your items with an app, like CouponCabin, says shopping expert Trae Bodge. “You can potentially save an additional 20% off any purchase.”

9. Victory Coffee

Victory Coffee, an online coffee subscription service, was founded by Cade Courtley, a Navy Seal veteran. Its products are well-priced year-round, but for Veterans Day 2023 the company is giving everyone who signs up for a subscription a free Victory Canteen, which normally sells for $29.99 (use the promo code VETS).

Look Locally for Veterans Day Deals

Small and midsize businesses in your area may also be offering Veterans Day deals, sale and promotions. Keep your eyes open for what’s available in your local community — that way, you’ll save money while purchasing from a retailer you know is supporting America’s military members.

More from U.S. News

12 Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies

10 Best Online Outlet Stores That Save You Money

Inside the Psychology of Overspending and How to Stop

Veterans Day Sales: Here Are the Best Deals originally appeared on usnews.com