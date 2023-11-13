Verve Therapeutics, Immersion fall; Tower Semiconductor, Boeing rise, Monday, 11/13/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.33 to $45.62.
The meat producer’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Monday.com Ltd., up $14.71 to $154.83.
The project management software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Boeing Co., up $7.89 to $205.54.
The aircraft maker landed about $63 billion in sales to long-haul carrier Emirates and its sister airline, FlyDubai.
Verve Therapeutics Inc., down $6.41 to $9.29.
Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s update on a potential cholesterol drug.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., up 95 cents to $25.48.
The chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
N-able Inc., down $2.05 to $11.65.
The provider of cloud-based software services gave investors a weak sales forecast.
Immersion Corp., down 43 cents to $6.28.
The touch-based technology company reported weak third-quarter earnings.
Acasti Pharma Inc., down 7 cents to $2.15.
The biopharmaceutical company’s fiscal second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts’ expected.
