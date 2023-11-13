Verve Therapeutics, Immersion fall; Tower Semiconductor, Boeing rise, Monday, 11/13/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.33…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.33 to $45.62.

The meat producer’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Monday.com Ltd., up $14.71 to $154.83.

The project management software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Boeing Co., up $7.89 to $205.54.

The aircraft maker landed about $63 billion in sales to long-haul carrier Emirates and its sister airline, FlyDubai.

Verve Therapeutics Inc., down $6.41 to $9.29.

Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s update on a potential cholesterol drug.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., up 95 cents to $25.48.

The chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

N-able Inc., down $2.05 to $11.65.

The provider of cloud-based software services gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Immersion Corp., down 43 cents to $6.28.

The touch-based technology company reported weak third-quarter earnings.

Acasti Pharma Inc., down 7 cents to $2.15.

The biopharmaceutical company’s fiscal second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts’ expected.

