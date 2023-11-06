Live Radio
Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 4:24 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1.04 billion.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.92 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Vertex expects full-year revenue of $9.85 billion.

