Vertex Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.8 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTNR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.