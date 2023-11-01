Vermilion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $354.5 million in the period.

