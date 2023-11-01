Verisk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $187.4 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $677.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.6 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion.

