Verastem: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its third quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

