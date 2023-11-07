Veracyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $352 million to $354 million.

