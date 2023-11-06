Veeco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported profit of $24.6 million in…

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported profit of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plainview, New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $176.8 million.

