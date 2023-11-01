Vector: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.7 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $364.1 million in the period.

