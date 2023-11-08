Vapotherm: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in…

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of $2.38. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $2.26 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

Vapotherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million.

