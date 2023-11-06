V2X: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.4 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $967.8 million.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.