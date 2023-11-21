Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $83 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $83 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

