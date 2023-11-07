Upwork: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.3 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $180 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $680 million to $685 million.

