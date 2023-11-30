UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MyomoInc
|3.64
|.37
|3.10
|+2.59
|+506.7
|2XtantMed
|1.45
|.56
|1.24
|+.58
|+
|87.9
|3ArmataPhr
|5.26
|1.07
|2.19
|+.95
|+
|76.6
|4MilestoneSci
|1.35
|.46
|.84
|+.36
|+
|75.8
|5GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.58
|+.25
|+
|75.8
|6BMTechwt
|.08
|.02
|.07
|+.03
|+
|70.0
|7ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.47
|+.19
|+
|69.1
|8UraniumEng
|6.54
|2.30
|6.52
|+2.64
|+
|68.0
|9EquinoxGld
|37
|5.85
|3.32
|5.48
|+2.20
|+
|67.1
|10AcmeUnit
|22
|41.40
|21.30
|36.00
|+14.10
|+
|64.4
|11SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.54
|1.00
|+.39
|+
|63.9
|12DenisonMing
|1.89
|.92
|1.83
|+.68
|+
|59.1
|13Sifco
|4.95
|2.12
|3.43
|+1.27
|+
|58.8
|14CentrusEngy
|13
|61.35
|24.88
|50.02
|+17.54
|+
|54.0
|15AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.47
|+.16
|+
|50.6
|16CybinInc
|.74
|.21
|.45
|+.15
|+
|50.0
|17BitNileHlpfD
|22.96
|10.01
|20.98
|+6.98
|+
|49.9
|18NoDynMing
|.43
|.21
|.33
|+.11
|+
|49.3
|19GencorInds
|65
|15.89
|9.80
|14.94
|+4.84
|+
|47.9
|20CBOEGlbMk
|27
|182.33
|116.11
|182.19
|+56.72
|+45.2
|21Kaleyrawt
|.18
|.04
|.14
|+.04
|+
|44.8
|22NewGoldg
|1.48
|.82
|1.41
|+.43
|+
|43.9
|23Ur-Energy
|1.71
|.82
|1.60
|+.45
|+
|39.1
|24BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.26
|+.07
|+
|38.5
|25CoreMolding
|11
|30.09
|12.66
|17.99
|+5.00
|+
|38.5
|26Inuvo
|.51
|.12
|.30
|+.08
|+
|35.1
|27iShIndiaSCbt
|67.40
|48.11
|67.28
|+15.52
|+
|30.0
|28NtlHlthcare
|26
|78.34
|51.56
|76.57
|+17.07
|+
|28.7
|29EngyFuelsgrs
|12
|9.03
|4.85
|7.95
|+1.74
|+
|28.0
|30AmpioPhrrs
|7.47
|1.86
|5.76
|+1.26
|+
|28.0
|31CompxIntl
|13
|27.82
|16.25
|23.50
|+5.02
|+
|27.2
|32inTestCorp
|13
|27.17
|10.20
|13.07
|+2.77
|+
|26.9
|33AberdnGlbInco
|6.49
|4.83
|6.10
|+1.28
|+
|26.6
|34CKXLands
|13.25
|8.60
|12.55
|+2.60
|+
|26.1
|35IntlTowerHg
|.75
|.31
|.54
|+.11
|+
|26.1
|36LairdSuper
|1.49
|.65
|1.05
|+.21
|+
|25.0
|37GalianoGld
|3
|.74
|.46
|.65
|+.13
|+
|24.2
|38FriedmanInds
|12
|18.31
|9.50
|12.00
|+2.21
|+
|22.6
|39AlphaPro
|15
|5.24
|3.68
|4.90
|+.88
|+
|21.9
|40CheniereEngy
|5
|183.24
|135.00
|182.15
|+32.19
|+
|21.5
|41LGLGroup
|30
|5.25
|3.93
|4.88
|+.83
|+
|20.5
|42Globalstar
|1.65
|.85
|1.59
|+.26
|+
|19.5
|43EspeyMfg
|15
|22.96
|14.17
|16.95
|+2.75
|+
|19.4
|44RadiantLogis
|6
|7.76
|5.05
|6.01
|+.92
|+
|18.1
|45IdahoStrRs
|56
|7.00
|4.47
|6.72
|+1.02
|+
|17.9
|46ImperOilg
|9
|63.07
|44.22
|56.34
|+7.60
|+
|15.6
|47InfuSystem
|11.44
|6.68
|10.03
|+1.35
|+
|15.6
|48BiomXun
|.78
|.12
|.25
|+.03
|+
|14.5
|49ParaGoldNv
|.43
|.24
|.40
|+.05
|+
|14.5
|50ObsidEngy
|1
|8.82
|5.33
|7.57
|+.93
|+
|14.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|11847Hldgrs
|1.80
|.50
|.59
|—43.91
|—
|98.7
|2Nuburu
|14.00
|.17
|.18
|—
|8.16
|—
|97.9
|3MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.19
|.29
|—
|6.20
|—
|95.6
|4LoopMedia
|6.60
|.25
|.45
|—
|6.17
|—
|93.3
|5RaMedSys
|7.25
|.34
|.50
|—
|5.39
|—
|91.5
|6PartsiD
|1.05
|.07
|.09
|—
|.89
|—
|91.3
|7CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.20
|.24
|—
|1.78
|—
|87.9
|8RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|.28
|.48
|—
|3.02
|—
|86.3
|9PowerREIT
|1
|5.59
|.60
|.61
|—
|3.34
|—
|84.6
|10Castellum
|1.36
|.18
|.22
|—
|1.04
|—
|82.5
|11GoldResource
|1.80
|.26
|.32
|—
|1.21
|—
|79.1
|12ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|1.76
|2.32
|—
|8.29
|—
|78.1
|13PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|2.74
|3.38
|—11.22
|—
|76.8
|14TrinityPlace
|.98
|.17
|.18
|—
|.56
|—
|75.3
|15KnowLabs
|1.59
|.23
|.42
|—
|1.18
|—
|73.8
|16NFTLtd
|1.43
|.12
|.15
|—
|.40
|—
|72.7
|17MAIABiotc
|5.22
|.91
|1.00
|—
|2.51
|—
|71.5
|18AEONBiowt
|.18
|.04
|.05
|—
|.12
|—
|70.3
|19UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.17
|—
|.38
|—
|69.6
|20VolitionRX
|2.70
|.58
|.76
|—
|1.67
|—
|68.8
|21Tellurian
|2.15
|.48
|.61
|—
|1.07
|—
|63.8
|22Ashford
|15.55
|5.01
|5.15
|—
|8.73
|—
|62.9
|23MatinasBio
|.89
|.11
|.21
|—
|.29
|—
|58.0
|24NightHwkBio
|1.29
|.35
|.35
|—
|.46
|—
|56.5
|25iBio
|2.60
|.20
|.20
|—
|.24
|—
|55.0
|26BirksGroup
|10.02
|2.78
|3.80
|—
|4.13
|—
|52.1
|27FlexibleSolu
|6
|3.50
|1.36
|1.52
|—
|1.58
|—
|51.0
|28BattalionOil
|12.37
|4.80
|5.03
|—
|4.68
|—
|48.2
|29SouthlndHld
|11.14
|5.35
|5.35
|—
|4.87
|—
|47.7
|30MobileInfr
|20.12
|3.10
|5.33
|—
|4.71
|—
|46.9
|31KelsoTechg
|.44
|.12
|.16
|—
|.14
|—
|46.7
|32USAntimony
|.50
|.24
|.26
|—
|.23
|—
|46.4
|33FGGrpHl
|5
|2.68
|1.10
|1.47
|—
|1.15
|—
|43.9
|34PlanetGreen
|1.14
|.31
|.35
|—
|.27
|—
|43.5
|35AEONBioph
|9.02
|3.37
|5.69
|—
|4.36
|—
|43.4
|36i80Gold
|3.14
|1.25
|1.62
|—
|1.20
|—
|42.6
|37ChiRivet
|9
|32.94
|15.16
|16.78
|—11.85
|—
|41.4
|38BMTech
|5.75
|1.41
|3.06
|—
|2.15
|—
|41.3
|39AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.15
|—
|.10
|—
|39.3
|40IssuerDirect
|18
|29.20
|14.50
|15.25
|—
|9.79
|—
|39.1
|41AgeXThera
|1.00
|.33
|.37
|—
|.19
|—
|33.5
|42RingEnergy
|2
|2.54
|1.38
|1.65
|—
|.81
|—
|32.9
|43ITTechPck
|.70
|.27
|.31
|—
|.15
|—
|32.6
|44TompkinsFncl
|56
|79.48
|46.85
|52.97
|—24.61
|—
|31.7
|45MarygoldCos
|2.03
|.81
|1.03
|—
|.47
|—
|31.3
|46RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|.95
|1.14
|—
|.50
|—
|30.5
|47WstnCop&Ggs
|1.98
|1.17
|1.24
|—
|.54
|—
|30.3
|48Nuburuwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.01
|—
|30.0
|49NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.29
|4.20
|—
|1.78
|—
|29.8
|50AdamsRsc
|61.84
|27.80
|28.01
|—10.91
|—
|28.0
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.