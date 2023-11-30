Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 6:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1MyomoInc 3.64 .37 3.10 +2.59 +506.7
2XtantMed 1.45 .56 1.24 +.58 + 87.9
3ArmataPhr 5.26 1.07 2.19 +.95 + 76.6
4MilestoneSci 1.35 .46 .84 +.36 + 75.8
5GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 .58 +.25 + 75.8
6BMTechwt .08 .02 .07 +.03 + 70.0
7ComstockM .99 .27 .47 +.19 + 69.1
8UraniumEng 6.54 2.30 6.52 +2.64 + 68.0
9EquinoxGld 37 5.85 3.32 5.48 +2.20 + 67.1
10AcmeUnit 22 41.40 21.30 36.00 +14.10 + 64.4
11SunLinkHlth 1.47 .54 1.00 +.39 + 63.9
12DenisonMing 1.89 .92 1.83 +.68 + 59.1
13Sifco 4.95 2.12 3.43 +1.27 + 58.8
14CentrusEngy 13 61.35 24.88 50.02 +17.54 + 54.0
15AIMImmu .84 .30 .47 +.16 + 50.6
16CybinInc .74 .21 .45 +.15 + 50.0
17BitNileHlpfD 22.96 10.01 20.98 +6.98 + 49.9
18NoDynMing .43 .21 .33 +.11 + 49.3
19GencorInds 65 15.89 9.80 14.94 +4.84 + 47.9
20CBOEGlbMk 27 182.33 116.11 182.19 +56.72 +45.2
21Kaleyrawt .18 .04 .14 +.04 + 44.8
22NewGoldg 1.48 .82 1.41 +.43 + 43.9
23Ur-Energy 1.71 .82 1.60 +.45 + 39.1
24BiomX .69 .18 .26 +.07 + 38.5
25CoreMolding 11 30.09 12.66 17.99 +5.00 + 38.5
26Inuvo .51 .12 .30 +.08 + 35.1
27iShIndiaSCbt 67.40 48.11 67.28 +15.52 + 30.0
28NtlHlthcare 26 78.34 51.56 76.57 +17.07 + 28.7
29EngyFuelsgrs 12 9.03 4.85 7.95 +1.74 + 28.0
30AmpioPhrrs 7.47 1.86 5.76 +1.26 + 28.0
31CompxIntl 13 27.82 16.25 23.50 +5.02 + 27.2
32inTestCorp 13 27.17 10.20 13.07 +2.77 + 26.9
33AberdnGlbInco 6.49 4.83 6.10 +1.28 + 26.6
34CKXLands 13.25 8.60 12.55 +2.60 + 26.1
35IntlTowerHg .75 .31 .54 +.11 + 26.1
36LairdSuper 1.49 .65 1.05 +.21 + 25.0
37GalianoGld 3 .74 .46 .65 +.13 + 24.2
38FriedmanInds 12 18.31 9.50 12.00 +2.21 + 22.6
39AlphaPro 15 5.24 3.68 4.90 +.88 + 21.9
40CheniereEngy 5 183.24 135.00 182.15 +32.19 + 21.5
41LGLGroup 30 5.25 3.93 4.88 +.83 + 20.5
42Globalstar 1.65 .85 1.59 +.26 + 19.5
43EspeyMfg 15 22.96 14.17 16.95 +2.75 + 19.4
44RadiantLogis 6 7.76 5.05 6.01 +.92 + 18.1
45IdahoStrRs 56 7.00 4.47 6.72 +1.02 + 17.9
46ImperOilg 9 63.07 44.22 56.34 +7.60 + 15.6
47InfuSystem 11.44 6.68 10.03 +1.35 + 15.6
48BiomXun .78 .12 .25 +.03 + 14.5
49ParaGoldNv .43 .24 .40 +.05 + 14.5
50ObsidEngy 1 8.82 5.33 7.57 +.93 + 14.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
11847Hldgrs 1.80 .50 .59 —43.91 98.7
2Nuburu 14.00 .17 .18 8.16 97.9
3MultiWaysn 8.65 .19 .29 6.20 95.6
4LoopMedia 6.60 .25 .45 6.17 93.3
5RaMedSys 7.25 .34 .50 5.39 91.5
6PartsiD 1.05 .07 .09 .89 91.3
7CamberEnrs 2.48 .20 .24 1.78 87.9
8RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 .28 .48 3.02 86.3
9PowerREIT 1 5.59 .60 .61 3.34 84.6
10Castellum 1.36 .18 .22 1.04 82.5
11GoldResource 1.80 .26 .32 1.21 79.1
12ArenaGpHl 11.18 1.76 2.32 8.29 78.1
13PowrREITpfA 16.10 2.74 3.38 —11.22 76.8
14TrinityPlace .98 .17 .18 .56 75.3
15KnowLabs 1.59 .23 .42 1.18 73.8
16NFTLtd 1.43 .12 .15 .40 72.7
17MAIABiotc 5.22 .91 1.00 2.51 71.5
18AEONBiowt .18 .04 .05 .12 70.3
19UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .17 .38 69.6
20VolitionRX 2.70 .58 .76 1.67 68.8
21Tellurian 2.15 .48 .61 1.07 63.8
22Ashford 15.55 5.01 5.15 8.73 62.9
23MatinasBio .89 .11 .21 .29 58.0
24NightHwkBio 1.29 .35 .35 .46 56.5
25iBio 2.60 .20 .20 .24 55.0
26BirksGroup 10.02 2.78 3.80 4.13 52.1
27FlexibleSolu 6 3.50 1.36 1.52 1.58 51.0
28BattalionOil 12.37 4.80 5.03 4.68 48.2
29SouthlndHld 11.14 5.35 5.35 4.87 47.7
30MobileInfr 20.12 3.10 5.33 4.71 46.9
31KelsoTechg .44 .12 .16 .14 46.7
32USAntimony .50 .24 .26 .23 46.4
33FGGrpHl 5 2.68 1.10 1.47 1.15 43.9
34PlanetGreen 1.14 .31 .35 .27 43.5
35AEONBioph 9.02 3.37 5.69 4.36 43.4
36i80Gold 3.14 1.25 1.62 1.20 42.6
37ChiRivet 9 32.94 15.16 16.78 —11.85 41.4
38BMTech 5.75 1.41 3.06 2.15 41.3
39AlmadenM .28 .11 .15 .10 39.3
40IssuerDirect 18 29.20 14.50 15.25 9.79 39.1
41AgeXThera 1.00 .33 .37 .19 33.5
42RingEnergy 2 2.54 1.38 1.65 .81 32.9
43ITTechPck .70 .27 .31 .15 32.6
44TompkinsFncl 56 79.48 46.85 52.97 —24.61 31.7
45MarygoldCos 2.03 .81 1.03 .47 31.3
46RetractblTch 1 2.11 .95 1.14 .50 30.5
47WstnCop&Ggs 1.98 1.17 1.24 .54 30.3
48Nuburuwt .04 .01 .01 .01 30.0
49NovaGoldg 6.98 3.29 4.20 1.78 29.8
50AdamsRsc 61.84 27.80 28.01 —10.91 28.0
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

