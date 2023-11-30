UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|57.19
|4.23
|31.32
|+26.58
|+560.8
|2HeritageIns
|9.79
|1.77
|8.79
|+6.99
|+388.3
|3NGLEnPtrs
|4.62
|1.14
|4.33
|+3.12
|+257.9
|4OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|8.50
|+6.04
|+245.5
|5AbercrFtch
|36
|78.41
|21.74
|75.89
|+52.98
|+231.3
|6ArcherAvia
|8.36
|1.77
|5.98
|+4.11
|+219.8
|7VertivHldg
|45.15
|11.95
|43.66
|+30.00
|+219.6
|8PalantirTc
|21.85
|5.84
|20.05
|+13.63
|+212.3
|9BluegrVac
|20
|75.32
|23.35
|74.52
|+49.56
|+198.6
|10PrSUlShtN
|92.35
|30.00
|80.94
|+53.38
|+193.7
|11NGLEPtrpfB
|26.00
|8.73
|26.00
|+16.76
|+181.4
|12DxTechBull
|61.63
|20.15
|59.82
|+37.72
|+170.7
|13ProUltSemi
|48.82
|15.94
|44.43
|+27.87
|+168.3
|14XPOInc
|15
|89.75
|29.02
|86.28
|+52.99
|+159.2
|15ArloTech
|11.54
|3.37
|9.09
|+5.58
|+159.0
|16ModineMfg
|36
|52.70
|19.41
|49.20
|+29.34
|+147.7
|17Biohaven
|33.99
|12.35
|33.32
|+19.44
|+140.1
|18Celesticag
|16
|28.39
|10.50
|26.96
|+15.69
|+139.2
|19MinisoGrp
|31
|29.92
|10.50
|25.33
|+14.60
|+136.1
|20DxSOXBull
|28.75
|9.19
|22.81
|+13.14
|+135.9
|21GenieEngy
|8
|26.29
|8.28
|24.25
|+13.91
|+134.5
|22SpotifyTch
|185.59
|79.14
|185.11+106.16
|+134.5
|23NwOrntEd
|50
|81.59
|33.63
|81.38
|+46.56
|+133.7
|24DrxHmbldBull
|86.91
|30.81
|70.46
|+39.80
|+129.8
|25MIHomes
|6
|106.61
|46.12
|105.51
|+59.33
|+128.5
|26UberTech
|57.13
|25.02
|56.38
|+31.65
|+128.0
|27LiveWireGr
|12.50
|4.88
|10.97
|+6.12
|+126.2
|28DorianLPG
|9
|44.33
|15.81
|42.36
|+23.41
|+123.5
|29SamsaraA
|32.41
|10.48
|27.54
|+15.11
|+121.6
|30AnglOakMtg
|10.52
|4.78
|10.35
|+5.62
|+118.8
|31USCellular
|46.86
|13.79
|45.43
|+24.58
|+117.9
|32RoylCarib
|34
|112.95
|48.68
|107.46
|+58.03
|+117.4
|33Paymentus
|17.74
|7.02
|17.27
|+9.26
|+115.6
|34Hovnanian
|1
|127.99
|41.95
|90.40
|+48.32
|+114.8
|35HCIGroup
|87.90
|38.49
|84.77
|+45.18
|+114.1
|36ProUltTech
|50.11
|21.38
|49.14
|+26.13
|+113.6
|37ELFInc
|139.85
|48.10
|118.09
|+62.79
|+113.5
|38Ultrapar
|16
|5.16
|2.18
|5.09
|+2.67
|+110.3
|39Shopify
|75.06
|34.65
|72.82
|+38.11
|+109.8
|40OntoInnova
|35
|147.72
|67.55
|141.01
|+72.92
|+107.1
|41BldrsFstSrch
|9
|156.85
|64.54
|134.11
|+69.23
|+106.7
|42YirenDigital
|3.85
|1.33
|2.83
|+1.46
|+106.6
|43BellRingBr
|48
|52.91
|24.52
|52.90
|+27.26
|+106.3
|44BeazerHomes
|4
|35.93
|12.89
|26.31
|+13.55
|+106.2
|45WeaveCom
|12.45
|4.04
|9.44
|+4.86
|+106.1
|46GlbXBlkBitrs
|49.09
|21.78
|45.62
|+23.42
|+105.5
|47FGAnnuLfen
|43.59
|14.76
|40.81
|+20.80
|+103.9
|48Camecog
|46.09
|22.16
|45.92
|+23.25
|+102.6
|49OrionGrpHoldg
|6.07
|2.33
|4.80
|+2.42
|+101.7
|50CrawfordA
|51
|11.49
|5.33
|11.18
|+5.62
|+101.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Enviva
|26.44
|.61
|1.22
|—65.61
|—
|98.2
|2F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.10
|.10
|—
|2.75
|—
|96.6
|3KnightSwwt
|.07
|.00
|.00
|—
|.03
|—
|94.4
|4C5Acqwt
|.04
|.00
|.00
|—
|.04
|—
|92.1
|5BensonHill
|2.84
|.14
|.20
|—
|2.35
|—
|92.1
|6Sonendo
|2.82
|.21
|.23
|—
|2.60
|—
|91.9
|7BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|8USDPtrs
|4.35
|.30
|.32
|—
|2.85
|—
|90.0
|9AtentoSA
|6.79
|.43
|.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|88.8
|10CanoHlthwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.06
|—
|87.7
|11BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|5.60
|6.46
|—45.54
|—
|87.6
|12Vapothermrs
|23.52
|2.20
|2.69
|—18.91
|—
|87.5
|13VicariSurA
|3.56
|.20
|.28
|—
|1.75
|—
|86.4
|14CazooGrprs
|6.80
|.18
|.46
|—
|2.63
|—
|85.0
|15NineEnrgySv
|17.10
|1.79
|2.20
|—12.33
|—
|84.9
|16FREYBatwt
|1.30
|.09
|.20
|—
|1.08
|—
|84.4
|17VinceHldg
|8.48
|1.00
|1.25
|—
|6.58
|—
|84.0
|18FathomDig
|7.92
|2.99
|4.35
|—22.05
|—
|83.5
|19Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|20EmergentBio
|16.66
|1.81
|2.14
|—
|9.67
|—
|81.9
|21VertAerosp
|3.47
|.60
|.63
|—
|2.77
|—
|81.6
|22LiCycle
|6.58
|.50
|.88
|—
|3.88
|—
|81.5
|23FREYERBat
|11.16
|1.40
|1.63
|—
|7.05
|—
|81.2
|24ChargePtHl
|13.65
|1.79
|1.86
|—
|7.67
|—
|80.5
|25BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|.69
|.90
|—
|3.60
|—
|80.0
|26CUROGrp
|4.96
|.58
|.75
|—
|2.80
|—
|78.9
|27DxSOXBear
|41.50
|7.89
|8.45
|—31.06
|—
|78.6
|28CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.41
|.46
|—
|1.63
|—
|78.0
|29LoclBountiwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|76.7
|30HyliionHld
|3.88
|.52
|.57
|—
|1.77
|—
|75.7
|31B&WEnter
|7
|6.83
|.96
|1.42
|—
|4.35
|—
|75.4
|32Farfetch
|8.02
|.92
|1.17
|—
|3.56
|—
|75.3
|33LumenTech
|6.09
|.78
|1.31
|—
|3.91
|—
|74.9
|34PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|5.77
|6.39
|—18.43
|—
|74.3
|35RubicnTchwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.01
|—
|73.7
|36NuScalePwwt
|1.15
|.11
|.25
|—
|.71
|—
|73.6
|37UpHealthrs
|3.19
|.32
|.44
|—
|1.19
|—
|73.0
|38NuScalePwr
|11.19
|1.81
|2.77
|—
|7.49
|—
|73.0
|39RegisCorp
|1.85
|.31
|.33
|—
|.89
|—
|73.0
|40Invitae
|2.94
|.36
|.51
|—
|1.35
|—
|72.7
|41DxTcBear
|44.42
|10.88
|11.23
|—29.34
|—
|72.3
|42HawaiianEl
|6
|43.71
|9.06
|12.19
|—29.66
|—
|70.9
|43BPPrud
|13.31
|3.05
|3.53
|—
|8.15
|—
|69.8
|44System1
|5.58
|1.04
|1.48
|—
|3.21
|—
|68.4
|45StemInc
|11.36
|2.33
|2.87
|—
|6.07
|—
|67.9
|46NextEraLP
|18
|77.21
|20.17
|23.54
|—46.55
|—
|66.4
|47DirxMexBll
|32.45
|16.38
|27.87
|—54.34
|—
|66.1
|48RayAdvMat
|21
|9.84
|2.66
|3.30
|—
|6.30
|—
|65.6
|49AdvanceAuto
|16
|158.22
|47.73
|50.79
|—96.24
|—
|65.5
|50BigLots
|1
|19.97
|3.47
|5.27
|—
|9.43
|—
|64.1
|—————————
