Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 57.19 4.23 31.32 +26.58 +560.8
2HeritageIns 9.79 1.77 8.79 +6.99 +388.3
3NGLEnPtrs 4.62 1.14 4.33 +3.12 +257.9
4OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 8.50 +6.04 +245.5
5AbercrFtch 36 78.41 21.74 75.89 +52.98 +231.3
6ArcherAvia 8.36 1.77 5.98 +4.11 +219.8
7VertivHldg 45.15 11.95 43.66 +30.00 +219.6
8PalantirTc 21.85 5.84 20.05 +13.63 +212.3
9BluegrVac 20 75.32 23.35 74.52 +49.56 +198.6
10PrSUlShtN 92.35 30.00 80.94 +53.38 +193.7
11NGLEPtrpfB 26.00 8.73 26.00 +16.76 +181.4
12DxTechBull 61.63 20.15 59.82 +37.72 +170.7
13ProUltSemi 48.82 15.94 44.43 +27.87 +168.3
14XPOInc 15 89.75 29.02 86.28 +52.99 +159.2
15ArloTech 11.54 3.37 9.09 +5.58 +159.0
16ModineMfg 36 52.70 19.41 49.20 +29.34 +147.7
17Biohaven 33.99 12.35 33.32 +19.44 +140.1
18Celesticag 16 28.39 10.50 26.96 +15.69 +139.2
19MinisoGrp 31 29.92 10.50 25.33 +14.60 +136.1
20DxSOXBull 28.75 9.19 22.81 +13.14 +135.9
21GenieEngy 8 26.29 8.28 24.25 +13.91 +134.5
22SpotifyTch 185.59 79.14 185.11+106.16 +134.5
23NwOrntEd 50 81.59 33.63 81.38 +46.56 +133.7
24DrxHmbldBull 86.91 30.81 70.46 +39.80 +129.8
25MIHomes 6 106.61 46.12 105.51 +59.33 +128.5
26UberTech 57.13 25.02 56.38 +31.65 +128.0
27LiveWireGr 12.50 4.88 10.97 +6.12 +126.2
28DorianLPG 9 44.33 15.81 42.36 +23.41 +123.5
29SamsaraA 32.41 10.48 27.54 +15.11 +121.6
30AnglOakMtg 10.52 4.78 10.35 +5.62 +118.8
31USCellular 46.86 13.79 45.43 +24.58 +117.9
32RoylCarib 34 112.95 48.68 107.46 +58.03 +117.4
33Paymentus 17.74 7.02 17.27 +9.26 +115.6
34Hovnanian 1 127.99 41.95 90.40 +48.32 +114.8
35HCIGroup 87.90 38.49 84.77 +45.18 +114.1
36ProUltTech 50.11 21.38 49.14 +26.13 +113.6
37ELFInc 139.85 48.10 118.09 +62.79 +113.5
38Ultrapar 16 5.16 2.18 5.09 +2.67 +110.3
39Shopify 75.06 34.65 72.82 +38.11 +109.8
40OntoInnova 35 147.72 67.55 141.01 +72.92 +107.1
41BldrsFstSrch 9 156.85 64.54 134.11 +69.23 +106.7
42YirenDigital 3.85 1.33 2.83 +1.46 +106.6
43BellRingBr 48 52.91 24.52 52.90 +27.26 +106.3
44BeazerHomes 4 35.93 12.89 26.31 +13.55 +106.2
45WeaveCom 12.45 4.04 9.44 +4.86 +106.1
46GlbXBlkBitrs 49.09 21.78 45.62 +23.42 +105.5
47FGAnnuLfen 43.59 14.76 40.81 +20.80 +103.9
48Camecog 46.09 22.16 45.92 +23.25 +102.6
49OrionGrpHoldg 6.07 2.33 4.80 +2.42 +101.7
50CrawfordA 51 11.49 5.33 11.18 +5.62 +101.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Enviva 26.44 .61 1.22 —65.61 98.2
2F45TrainHl 3.41 .10 .10 2.75 96.6
3KnightSwwt .07 .00 .00 .03 94.4
4C5Acqwt .04 .00 .00 .04 92.1
5BensonHill 2.84 .14 .20 2.35 92.1
6Sonendo 2.82 .21 .23 2.60 91.9
7BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
8USDPtrs 4.35 .30 .32 2.85 90.0
9AtentoSA 6.79 .43 .47 3.76 88.8
10CanoHlthwt .08 .01 .01 .06 87.7
11BrghtHlthrs 86.40 5.60 6.46 —45.54 87.6
12Vapothermrs 23.52 2.20 2.69 —18.91 87.5
13VicariSurA 3.56 .20 .28 1.75 86.4
14CazooGrprs 6.80 .18 .46 2.63 85.0
15NineEnrgySv 17.10 1.79 2.20 —12.33 84.9
16FREYBatwt 1.30 .09 .20 1.08 84.4
17VinceHldg 8.48 1.00 1.25 6.58 84.0
18FathomDig 7.92 2.99 4.35 —22.05 83.5
19Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
20EmergentBio 16.66 1.81 2.14 9.67 81.9
21VertAerosp 3.47 .60 .63 2.77 81.6
22LiCycle 6.58 .50 .88 3.88 81.5
23FREYERBat 11.16 1.40 1.63 7.05 81.2
24ChargePtHl 13.65 1.79 1.86 7.67 80.5
25BirdGlobalrs 2.93 .69 .90 3.60 80.0
26CUROGrp 4.96 .58 .75 2.80 78.9
27DxSOXBear 41.50 7.89 8.45 —31.06 78.6
28CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .41 .46 1.63 78.0
29LoclBountiwt .08 .01 .01 .02 76.7
30HyliionHld 3.88 .52 .57 1.77 75.7
31B&WEnter 7 6.83 .96 1.42 4.35 75.4
32Farfetch 8.02 .92 1.17 3.56 75.3
33LumenTech 6.09 .78 1.31 3.91 74.9
34PrUShtSemi 25.66 5.77 6.39 —18.43 74.3
35RubicnTchwt .04 .01 .01 .01 73.7
36NuScalePwwt 1.15 .11 .25 .71 73.6
37UpHealthrs 3.19 .32 .44 1.19 73.0
38NuScalePwr 11.19 1.81 2.77 7.49 73.0
39RegisCorp 1.85 .31 .33 .89 73.0
40Invitae 2.94 .36 .51 1.35 72.7
41DxTcBear 44.42 10.88 11.23 —29.34 72.3
42HawaiianEl 6 43.71 9.06 12.19 —29.66 70.9
43BPPrud 13.31 3.05 3.53 8.15 69.8
44System1 5.58 1.04 1.48 3.21 68.4
45StemInc 11.36 2.33 2.87 6.07 67.9
46NextEraLP 18 77.21 20.17 23.54 —46.55 66.4
47DirxMexBll 32.45 16.38 27.87 —54.34 66.1
48RayAdvMat 21 9.84 2.66 3.30 6.30 65.6
49AdvanceAuto 16 158.22 47.73 50.79 —96.24 65.5
50BigLots 1 19.97 3.47 5.27 9.43 64.1
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up