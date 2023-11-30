Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 6:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SolenoThe 30.30 1.81 29.76 +27.78 +1403.0
2CibusA 32.71 1.33 12.57 +11.09 +749.3
3AmerCoast 9.96 .92 8.27 +7.21 +680.2
4ApldOptoel 16.26 1.60 13.25 +11.36 +601.1
5Neuropace 9.73 1.38 8.99 +7.50 +503.4
6ImmunoGen 29.44 3.61 29.35 +24.39 +491.7
7SafetyShot 7.50 .31 4.48 +3.71 +481.8
8CarrolsRest 38 8.05 1.37 7.55 +6.19 +455.1
9SafetyShotwt 2.80 .05 1.77 +1.45 +453.1
10CipherMing 5.30 .58 2.77 +2.21 +394.6
11MinervNeu 13.22 1.43 7.85 +6.26 +393.7
12GyreTherars 27.39 2.84 23.52 +18.62 +379.5
13OrhaTherars 16.30 3.71 16.21 +12.50 +336.9
14BitDigital 3 4.80 .62 2.58 +1.98 +330.0
15TScanThr 7.15 1.60 6.53 +4.98 +321.3
16MoonLkImA 63.40 10.50 43.91 +33.41 +318.2
17Tourmaliners 20.00 4.63 18.75 +14.21 +313.0
18DigihostTc 10 2.54 .35 1.43 +1.07 +297.2
19LifeMD 7.95 1.14 7.70 +5.76 +296.9
20IrisEnrgy 8.06 1.15 4.94 +3.69 +294.8
21BridgBioPh 36.36 7.10 28.71 +21.09 +276.8
22RiotBlock 84 20.65 3.30 12.55 +9.16 +270.2
23Daktronics 43 12.42 2.76 10.43 +7.61 +269.9
24InozymePh 7.33 1.11 3.85 +2.80 +266.7
25LimbachHld 37 41.02 10.39 38.12 +27.71 +266.2
26DiversHlthTr 3.30 .64 2.34 +1.69 +261.7
27ApplovinA 45.11 9.22 37.48 +26.95 +255.9
28AffirmHld 34.96 8.80 34.41 +24.74 +255.8
29OculisHldwt 1.89 .37 1.30 +.93 +254.2
30Coinbase 131.42 31.55 124.72 +89.33 +252.4
31MicroStrat 535.21 139.38 498.30+356.73 +252.0
32AveanaHlth 2.96 .70 2.73 +1.95 +250.0
33MarathDigt 19.88 3.28 11.97 +8.55 +250.0
34AtlasLithiun 45.00 6.01 24.77 +17.67 +248.9
35Augmedix 5.97 1.32 5.28 +3.72 +238.5
36Immunome 9.53 2.40 7.46 +5.25 +237.6
37Talkspace 2.13 .56 2.04 +1.43 +234.4
38SupMicCmp 26 357.00 69.02 273.47+191.37 +233.1
39Blkbxstksrs 9.50 1.08 3.97 +2.77 +230.8
40PulseBiosci 10.21 2.36 9.03 +6.26 +226.0
41Renovaro 5.25 .39 3.33 +2.30 +223.3
42Nvidia 505.48 140.34 467.70+321.56 +220.0
43PagayaTcwt .42 .08 .25 +.17 +212.5
44CleanSpark 7.60 1.96 6.24 +4.20 +205.9
45TempestTh 9.77 .17 3.52 +2.37 +205.7
46CymaBayTh 19.79 5.67 19.13 +12.86 +205.1
47JinMedicaln 29.82 4.84 24.06 +16.11 +202.6
48EltekLtd 26 14.23 3.84 12.30 +8.19 +199.0
49Duolingo 226.80 68.93 212.29+141.16 +198.5
50RoverGrA 11.10 3.39 10.94 +7.27 +198.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs 4.49 .01 .01—647.49 100.0
2PanbelaThrs 134.70 .48 .53—4931.47 100.0
3Allarityrs 658.00 .45 .55—411.05 99.9
4MullenAutors 107.55 .15 .15 —64.20 99.8
5EsportsEn 3.99 .02 .02 7.68 99.8
6BitBroLtdrs 12.00 .02 .03 —10.60 99.7
7SiyatMobrs 4.08 3.12 3.60—1200.40 99.7
8Bioceptrs 13.43 .32 .44—131.87 99.7
9HlthAcqwt .31 .01 .00 .22 99.5
10LQRHousrs 435.00 1.22 1.40—232.60 99.4
11NxuIncA 11.30 .02 .02 3.23 99.4
12SonnetBiThrs 813.12 3.80 4.67—551.93 99.2
13BettrHomewt 56.50 .05 .09 9.95 99.1
14CastorMar 1 1.24 .29 .34 —30.66 98.9
15Viewrs 62.40 .62 .63 —57.27 98.9
16Biodexars 316.80 2.26 3.62—311.58 98.9
17EveloBioscrs 33.00 .30 .40 —31.80 98.8
18SummtWirs 22.90 .11 .14 —10.67 98.8
19AERWINS 18.00 .10 .13 —10.36 98.7
20NoginArs 19.40 .17 .21 —15.19 98.7
21AvaloTher 5.40 .06 .07 4.97 98.6
22SMXSecArs 104.72 .96 1.14 —78.94 98.6
23CrwnElectrs 36.00 .15 .17 —11.17 98.5
24CanooInc .69 .22 .31 —19.18 98.4
25ShiftPixyrs 504.00 4.60 8.33—494.47 98.3
26FaradyFutrs 105.60 .38 .39 —22.81 98.3
27Biolasers 76.00 1.07 1.09 —63.91 98.3
28BlueStarrs 14.50 .10 .15 7.85 98.2
29RenalytxAI 3.09 .45 .48 —24.95 98.1
30EsportsEnwt .01 .00 .01 .25 98.0
31NearIntllg 18.65 .13 .21 —10.03 97.9
32CelularityA .38 .19 .21 9.99 97.9
33VenusConcrs 90.00 1.50 1.52 —70.48 97.9
34SeaportGlwt .08 .02 .00 .04 97.8
35SackParentn 30.00 .61 .67 —28.30 97.7
36T2Biosysrs 211.00 3.36 3.54—138.46 97.5
37AppliedUVrs 9.70 .11 .12 4.41 97.5
38PaxMedica 10.26 .80 .92 —33.59 97.3
39CFAcqIVwt .09 .00 .00 .07 97.3
40Volconrs 10.00 .14 .14 4.91 97.3
41WheelerRErs 19.01 .16 .38 —13.58 97.3
42TonixPhrs 2.24 .43 .52 —17.48 97.1
43VerbTechrs 23.20 .14 .20 6.37 97.0
44ContraFecrs 9.60 .20 .23 7.45 97.0
45BayouHldgrs 65.00 1.40 1.77 —56.73 97.0
46DigitlBrndrs 106.75 2.98 3.23—102.27 96.9
47Apollomicsn 49.00 .55 .95 —28.46 96.8
48AltmrTher 5.97 .14 .16 4.69 96.6
49TivicHlSyrs 85.00 1.15 2.17 —61.83 96.6
50LionGrprs 41.00 .86 1.22 —34.53 96.6
—————————

