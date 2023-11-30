UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SolenoThe
|30.30
|1.81
|29.76
|+27.78
|+1403.0
|2CibusA
|32.71
|1.33
|12.57
|+11.09
|+749.3
|3AmerCoast
|9.96
|.92
|8.27
|+7.21
|+680.2
|4ApldOptoel
|16.26
|1.60
|13.25
|+11.36
|+601.1
|5Neuropace
|9.73
|1.38
|8.99
|+7.50
|+503.4
|6ImmunoGen
|29.44
|3.61
|29.35
|+24.39
|+491.7
|7SafetyShot
|7.50
|.31
|4.48
|+3.71
|+481.8
|8CarrolsRest
|38
|8.05
|1.37
|7.55
|+6.19
|+455.1
|9SafetyShotwt
|2.80
|.05
|1.77
|+1.45
|+453.1
|10CipherMing
|5.30
|.58
|2.77
|+2.21
|+394.6
|11MinervNeu
|13.22
|1.43
|7.85
|+6.26
|+393.7
|12GyreTherars
|27.39
|2.84
|23.52
|+18.62
|+379.5
|13OrhaTherars
|16.30
|3.71
|16.21
|+12.50
|+336.9
|14BitDigital
|3
|4.80
|.62
|2.58
|+1.98
|+330.0
|15TScanThr
|7.15
|1.60
|6.53
|+4.98
|+321.3
|16MoonLkImA
|63.40
|10.50
|43.91
|+33.41
|+318.2
|17Tourmaliners
|20.00
|4.63
|18.75
|+14.21
|+313.0
|18DigihostTc
|10
|2.54
|.35
|1.43
|+1.07
|+297.2
|19LifeMD
|7.95
|1.14
|7.70
|+5.76
|+296.9
|20IrisEnrgy
|8.06
|1.15
|4.94
|+3.69
|+294.8
|21BridgBioPh
|36.36
|7.10
|28.71
|+21.09
|+276.8
|22RiotBlock
|84
|20.65
|3.30
|12.55
|+9.16
|+270.2
|23Daktronics
|43
|12.42
|2.76
|10.43
|+7.61
|+269.9
|24InozymePh
|7.33
|1.11
|3.85
|+2.80
|+266.7
|25LimbachHld
|37
|41.02
|10.39
|38.12
|+27.71
|+266.2
|26DiversHlthTr
|3.30
|.64
|2.34
|+1.69
|+261.7
|27ApplovinA
|45.11
|9.22
|37.48
|+26.95
|+255.9
|28AffirmHld
|34.96
|8.80
|34.41
|+24.74
|+255.8
|29OculisHldwt
|1.89
|.37
|1.30
|+.93
|+254.2
|30Coinbase
|131.42
|31.55
|124.72
|+89.33
|+252.4
|31MicroStrat
|535.21
|139.38
|498.30+356.73
|+252.0
|32AveanaHlth
|2.96
|.70
|2.73
|+1.95
|+250.0
|33MarathDigt
|19.88
|3.28
|11.97
|+8.55
|+250.0
|34AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|24.77
|+17.67
|+248.9
|35Augmedix
|5.97
|1.32
|5.28
|+3.72
|+238.5
|36Immunome
|9.53
|2.40
|7.46
|+5.25
|+237.6
|37Talkspace
|2.13
|.56
|2.04
|+1.43
|+234.4
|38SupMicCmp
|26
|357.00
|69.02
|273.47+191.37
|+233.1
|39Blkbxstksrs
|9.50
|1.08
|3.97
|+2.77
|+230.8
|40PulseBiosci
|10.21
|2.36
|9.03
|+6.26
|+226.0
|41Renovaro
|5.25
|.39
|3.33
|+2.30
|+223.3
|42Nvidia
|505.48
|140.34
|467.70+321.56
|+220.0
|43PagayaTcwt
|.42
|.08
|.25
|+.17
|+212.5
|44CleanSpark
|7.60
|1.96
|6.24
|+4.20
|+205.9
|45TempestTh
|9.77
|.17
|3.52
|+2.37
|+205.7
|46CymaBayTh
|19.79
|5.67
|19.13
|+12.86
|+205.1
|47JinMedicaln
|29.82
|4.84
|24.06
|+16.11
|+202.6
|48EltekLtd
|26
|14.23
|3.84
|12.30
|+8.19
|+199.0
|49Duolingo
|226.80
|68.93
|212.29+141.16
|+198.5
|50RoverGrA
|11.10
|3.39
|10.94
|+7.27
|+198.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|4.49
|.01
|.01—647.49
|—
|100.0
|2PanbelaThrs
|134.70
|.48
|.53—4931.47
|—
|100.0
|3Allarityrs
|658.00
|.45
|.55—411.05
|—
|99.9
|4MullenAutors
|107.55
|.15
|.15
|—64.20
|—
|99.8
|5EsportsEn
|3.99
|.02
|.02
|—
|7.68
|—
|99.8
|6BitBroLtdrs
|12.00
|.02
|.03
|—10.60
|—
|99.7
|7SiyatMobrs
|4.08
|3.12
|3.60—1200.40
|—
|99.7
|8Bioceptrs
|13.43
|.32
|.44—131.87
|—
|99.7
|9HlthAcqwt
|.31
|.01
|.00
|—
|.22
|—
|99.5
|10LQRHousrs
|435.00
|1.22
|1.40—232.60
|—
|99.4
|11NxuIncA
|11.30
|.02
|.02
|—
|3.23
|—
|99.4
|12SonnetBiThrs
|813.12
|3.80
|4.67—551.93
|—
|99.2
|13BettrHomewt
|56.50
|.05
|.09
|—
|9.95
|—
|99.1
|14CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.29
|.34
|—30.66
|—
|98.9
|15Viewrs
|62.40
|.62
|.63
|—57.27
|—
|98.9
|16Biodexars
|316.80
|2.26
|3.62—311.58
|—
|98.9
|17EveloBioscrs
|33.00
|.30
|.40
|—31.80
|—
|98.8
|18SummtWirs
|22.90
|.11
|.14
|—10.67
|—
|98.8
|19AERWINS
|18.00
|.10
|.13
|—10.36
|—
|98.7
|20NoginArs
|19.40
|.17
|.21
|—15.19
|—
|98.7
|21AvaloTher
|5.40
|.06
|.07
|—
|4.97
|—
|98.6
|22SMXSecArs
|104.72
|.96
|1.14
|—78.94
|—
|98.6
|23CrwnElectrs
|36.00
|.15
|.17
|—11.17
|—
|98.5
|24CanooInc
|.69
|.22
|.31
|—19.18
|—
|98.4
|25ShiftPixyrs
|504.00
|4.60
|8.33—494.47
|—
|98.3
|26FaradyFutrs
|105.60
|.38
|.39
|—22.81
|—
|98.3
|27Biolasers
|76.00
|1.07
|1.09
|—63.91
|—
|98.3
|28BlueStarrs
|14.50
|.10
|.15
|—
|7.85
|—
|98.2
|29RenalytxAI
|3.09
|.45
|.48
|—24.95
|—
|98.1
|30EsportsEnwt
|.01
|.00
|.01
|—
|.25
|—
|98.0
|31NearIntllg
|18.65
|.13
|.21
|—10.03
|—
|97.9
|32CelularityA
|.38
|.19
|.21
|—
|9.99
|—
|97.9
|33VenusConcrs
|90.00
|1.50
|1.52
|—70.48
|—
|97.9
|34SeaportGlwt
|.08
|.02
|.00
|—
|.04
|—
|97.8
|35SackParentn
|30.00
|.61
|.67
|—28.30
|—
|97.7
|36T2Biosysrs
|211.00
|3.36
|3.54—138.46
|—
|97.5
|37AppliedUVrs
|9.70
|.11
|.12
|—
|4.41
|—
|97.5
|38PaxMedica
|10.26
|.80
|.92
|—33.59
|—
|97.3
|39CFAcqIVwt
|.09
|.00
|.00
|—
|.07
|—
|97.3
|40Volconrs
|10.00
|.14
|.14
|—
|4.91
|—
|97.3
|41WheelerRErs
|19.01
|.16
|.38
|—13.58
|—
|97.3
|42TonixPhrs
|2.24
|.43
|.52
|—17.48
|—
|97.1
|43VerbTechrs
|23.20
|.14
|.20
|—
|6.37
|—
|97.0
|44ContraFecrs
|9.60
|.20
|.23
|—
|7.45
|—
|97.0
|45BayouHldgrs
|65.00
|1.40
|1.77
|—56.73
|—
|97.0
|46DigitlBrndrs
|106.75
|2.98
|3.23—102.27
|—
|96.9
|47Apollomicsn
|49.00
|.55
|.95
|—28.46
|—
|96.8
|48AltmrTher
|5.97
|.14
|.16
|—
|4.69
|—
|96.6
|49TivicHlSyrs
|85.00
|1.15
|2.17
|—61.83
|—
|96.6
|50LionGrprs
|41.00
|.86
|1.22
|—34.53
|—
|96.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.