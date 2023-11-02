Upland Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $294.7 million to $300.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPLD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.