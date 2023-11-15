Universal Technical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $170.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $607.4 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year earnings to be 53 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $705 million to $715 million.

