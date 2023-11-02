Universal Electronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its third quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $107.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Universal Electronics expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $105 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

