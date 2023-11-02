Universal Display: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $51.5 million.…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $51.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.08.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $141.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.8 million.

