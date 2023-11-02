Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $638.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

