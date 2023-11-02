Uniti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $95.3 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 33 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $81.2 million, or 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, posted revenue of $290.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.4 million.

Uniti expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion.

