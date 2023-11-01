United Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $267.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $5.38.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.89 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $609.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.5 million.

