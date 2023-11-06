United-Guardian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Monday reported profit of $627,000 in its third…

Listen now to WTOP News

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Monday reported profit of $627,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.