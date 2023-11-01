United Fire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Wednesday reported profit of…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 31 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $274 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFCS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.