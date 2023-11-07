UniQure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $89.6 million in its third…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $89.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of $1.88.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.49 per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 million.

