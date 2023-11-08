Under Armour: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $109.6 million.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $109.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 47 cents to 51 cents per share.

