UMH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $14.4 million, or 22 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $5.9 million, or 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, posted revenue of $56 million in the period.

