Ultragenyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.6 million in its third quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.08 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.4 million.

Ultragenyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $450 million.

