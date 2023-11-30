Ulta: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $249.5…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $249.5 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.96 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $25.20 to $25.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.1 billion to $11.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULTA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.