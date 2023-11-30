UiPath: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $325.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $381 million to $386 million.

