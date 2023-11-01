UFP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.7 million in…

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $100.8 million in the period.

