UBS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 5:11 AM

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $785 million in its third quarter.

The Zurich-based bank said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.7 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBS

