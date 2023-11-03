Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported earnings of $87.8 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported earnings of $87.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.47 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $463.1 million in the period.

