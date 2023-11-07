Uber: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $221 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $221 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $9.29 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.47 billion.

