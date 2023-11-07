U.S. Physical Therapy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $150 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.2 million.

