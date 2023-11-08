U-Haul Holding Company: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported profit of $273.5 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported profit of $273.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.36.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.