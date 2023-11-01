Tyler Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $47 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $47 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $494.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.5 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.66 to $7.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TYL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.