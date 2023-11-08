Twilio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141.7 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

