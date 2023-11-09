Tutor Perini: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.9 million…

Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

