Turtle Beach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.9 million.

