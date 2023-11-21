Tuniu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.4 million in…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $12 million to $12.7 million.

