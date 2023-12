Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 58, Lebanon 17 Bethel 43, Warwick 42 Bluefield, W.Va. 44, Graham 37 Broadway 51, Fort Defiance…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Lebanon 17

Bethel 43, Warwick 42

Bluefield, W.Va. 44, Graham 37

Broadway 51, Fort Defiance 48

Bruton 45, West Point 27

Central – Wise 74, Rye Cove 38

Centreville 60, Yorktown 22

Christ Chapel Academy 58, Fredericksburg Christian 33

Christchurch 53, Portsmouth Christian 13

Christiansburg 60, James River 41

Council 45, Holston 16

Douglas Freeman 43, Louisa 24

East Ridge, Ky. 57, Hurley 40

East Rockingham 57, Luray 39

Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 65, North Cross 17

Gainesville 75, Massaponax 48

George Wythe 45, John Battle 29

Giles 49, Craig County 45

Gloucester 43, Kecoughtan 18

Grundy 49, Richlands 40

Hampton 72, Woodside 36

Hermitage 68, Prince George 24

Highland Springs 51, Deep Run 35

James Monroe 64, Manassas Park 12

James River 54, Cosby 25

James Robinson 51, George Marshall 28

John Champe 46, Justice High School 44

John Handley 78, Fauquier 29

Manchester 108, Huguenot 6

Mechanicsville High School 68, Powhatan 41

Menchville 87, Heritage 15

Mills Godwin 46, Patrick Henry 14

Mountain View 52, Riverheads 31

Norfolk Academy 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 10

Ocean Lakes 53, Landstown 44

Park View-Sterling 56, Spotsylvania 49

Patriot 62, Woodbridge 51

Phoebus 56, Denbigh 18

Princess Anne 77, Frank Cox 13

Riverbend 60, Courtland 23

Rock Ridge 46, Mountain View 37

Salem 60, Bayside 39

Sherando 52, Skyline 48

Steward School 52, The Covenant School 30

Strasburg 57, Warren County 42

Summit Christian Academy 40, Denbigh Baptist 27

Temple Christian 49, Lynchburg Home School 27

Turner Ashby 48, Page County 31

Wakefield School 44, Massanutten Military 19

Woodstock Central 61, James Wood 45

