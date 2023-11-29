Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 48
Alleghany 67, Rockbridge County 43
Amherst County 40, Nelson County 37
Battlefield 54, Independence 37
Benedictine 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 50
Briar Woods 58, Dominion 29
Broadway 88, Fort Defiance 73
Catholic 78, Carmel 62
Chilhowie 56, Eastside 28
Christiansburg 93, Liberty-Bedford 60
Colonial Forge 77, John R. Lewis 40
Culpeper 57, Manassas Park 29
Currituck County, N.C. 66, Hickory 44
Dayspring Christian Academy 53, Westover Christian 43
Denbigh 53, Phoebus 47
East Ridge, Tenn. 69, Hurley 46
East Rockingham 66, Luray 60
Episcopal 58, Woodbridge 40
Evangel Christian 61, Trinity Christian School 57
Frank Cox 63, Princess Anne 60
Giles 53, Craig County 36
Green Run 55, Kempsville 53
Grundy 67, Richlands 25
Hampton Christian 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 47
Henrico 83, Louisa 54
Hermitage 86, Meadowbrook 69
Holston 73, Council 18
Jamestown 59, Maggie L. Walker GS 32
John Handley 78, Fauquier 63
Kecoughtan 81, Gloucester 53
Kellam 61, First Colonial 44
Kenston Forest 55, James River Home 52
Landstown 82, Ocean Lakes 17
Lebanon 62, Abingdon 58
Meridian High School 73, Kettle Run 55
Mountain View 52, Riverheads 31
New Covenant 66, Regents 33
Norfolk Christian School 52, Greenbrier Christian 47
Patrick Henry 78, J.I. Burton 50
Potomac Falls 59, Gar-Field 58
Potomac School 73, New Hope Academy, Md. 61
Riverside 48, Freedom 45
Salem-Va. Beach 55, Bayside 44, OT
Seton School 75, James Madison 45
Sherando 55, Skyline 53
South Lakes 61, W.T. Woodson 51
St. Annes-Belfield 76, Virginia Academy 49
St. John Paul the Great 91, Heights, Md. 86
StoneBridge School 50, Southampton Academy 40
Strasburg 57, Warren County 42
Twin Springs 43, Cloudland, Tenn. 30
William Monroe 55, Goochland 43
Woodside 52, Hampton 39
York 48, Westmoreland County 43, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
