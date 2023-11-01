TTM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $572.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $590 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.