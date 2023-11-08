TTEC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $603 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.9 million.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion.

