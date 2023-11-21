Tsakos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Tuesday reported net income of $31.2…

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $152.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNP

