Trupanion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $285.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.2 million.

