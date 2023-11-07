Triumph Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $354.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.4 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion.

